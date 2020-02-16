Kayla Clark wins title, Nia Christie excels at states

NEW HAVEN — Following a first-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles, St. Joseph Kayla Clark had to race in the very next event — the 55-meter dash — when the senior competed at Saturday’s Class M girls’ indoor track championships in New Haven.

Clark posted another standout effort, placing fourth in the 55-meter dash.

In winning the 55-meter hurdles, Clark notched a time of 8.43 seconds. Joel Barlow senior Marielle Schweitzer placed second with a time of 8.78 seconds, followed by St. Joseph junior Nia Joseph (8.85).

The 55-meter dash winner was Cleondra White of Bacon Academy (7.39 seconds). Kisha Francois of East Haven placed second in 7.46.

“I really wanted to redeem myself in the 55 hurdles, since I didn’t do well at the FCIAC meet,” Clark said. “I was feeling really good out there today and now I am looking forward to the State Open. In the 55 dash, I was a little tired, after running the hurdles, but I’m still happy with my time.”

Weston, captured the Class M team title, totaling 55.50 points. Hillhouse, which hosted the event at the Floyd Little Athletic Center, was the runner-up (39), followed by Tolland (36), St. Joseph (32) and Sheehan (29) in the 25-team event.

Results

600-meter run: 1. Olivia Dubuc (Sheehan) 1:37.91; 2. Amelia Rudolph (Weston) 1:39.92; 3. Abigail Bajorek (Rockyville) 1:42.80; 4. Kathryn Menard (Mercy) 1:44.17; 5. Meaghan Cameron (Sacred Heart) 1:44.37; 6. Olivia Digiacomo (Plainfield) 1:44.95.

1,000-meter run: 1. Julia Rosenberg (Weston) 2:58.99; 2. Elizabeth Stockman (Rocky Hill) 2:59.77; 3. Edith Walker (RHAM) 3:02.71; 4. Megan Perrotta (Berlin) 3:02.72; 5. Calista Mayer (Tolland) 3:05.70; 6. Maren Valente (Rocky Hill) 3:08.75.

1,600-meter run: 1. Elizabeth Stockman (Rocky Hill) 5:13.53; 2. Kathryn Rodrigues (Wolcott) 3. Jordan Malloy (Bacon Academy) 5:22.09; 4. Edith Walker (RHAM) 5:30.67; 5. Marenn Ek (Avon) 5:34.78; 6. Miranda Anastasakis (Bethel) 5:36.20.

3,200-meter run: 1. Peyton Bornstein (Tolland) 11:16.58; 2. Elizabeth Stockman (Rocky Hill) 11:19.70; 3. Ava Graham (Bethel) 11:19.80; 4. Isabelle McNamee 11:39.44; 5. Emily Brydges (Suffield) 11:58.55; 6. Juliana Cancellieri (Berlin) 11:59.20.

55-meter hurdles: 1. Kayla Clark (St. Joseph) 8.43; 2. Mariella Schweitzer (Joel Barlow) 8.78; 3. Nia Christie (St. Joseph) 8.85; 4. Vida Harris (Hillhouse) 8.94; 5. Alyssa Sirianni (Rockville)9.11; 6. Olivia Crawford (Ledyard) 9.11.

4×200-meter relay: 1. Weston 1:49.48; 2. Hillhouse 1:50.52; 3. Plainfield 1:50.73; 4. Sheehan 1:50.84; 5. Career Magnet 1:51.03; 6. East Haven 1:51.39.

4×400-meter relay: 1. Weston 4:06.45; 2. Sheehan 4:14.74; 3. Plainfield 4:18.98; 4. Hillhouse 4:19.23; 5. Ellington 4:19.30; 6. Career Magnet 4:21.05.

4×800-meter relay: 1. Ellington 10:02.70; 2. Bethel 10:04.83; 3. Weston 10:14.34; 4. Tolland 10:15.59; 5. Hillhouse 10:16.16; 6. Stonington 10:19.58.

1600 sprint medley: 1. Weston 4:23.55; 2. RHAM 4:27.42; 3. Sheehan 4:28.16; 4. Mercy 4:28.31; 5. Suffield 4:31.10; 6. Hillhouse 4:35.28.

High jump: 1. Tianna St. Louis (Tolland) 5-06.50; 2. Nia Christie (St. Joseph) 5-02.00; 3. Tatiana Harris (Hillhouse) 5-02.00; 4. Courtney Rowland (Nonnewaug) 5-00.00; 5. Elizabeth Murphy (Weston) 5-00.00; 5. Vassa Rezvaya (Bethel) 5-00.00.

Pole vault: 1. Elise Russell (Weston) 12-02.00; 2. Lucille Fine (Weston) 9-00.00; 3. Katie Matsuoka (Joel Barlow) 9-00.00; 4. Evelyn Miano (Weston) 8-06.00; 4. Amanda Pedro (RHAM) 8-06.00; 6. Erin Brennan (Sheehan) 8-06.00.

Long jump: 1. Kisha Francois (East Haven) 17-03.25; 2. Mariella Schweitzer (Joel Barlow) 17-03.00; 3. Bianca Kave (Sacred Heart) 16-07.75; 4. Nia Christie (St. Joseph) 16-07.00; 5. Samantha Pomeroy (New Fairfield) 16-05.50; 6. Nadia Helme (Ledyard) 16-02.25.

Shot put: 1. Leah Moore (Hillhouse) 41-11.75; 2. Natalie Rolon-Issa (Bacon Academy) 40-10.50; 3. Samantha Cerra (Tolland) 36-04.25; 4. Kayla Routree (Hillhouse) 33-10.00; 5. Emma Coggins (Suffield) 33-03.50; 6. Marina Perry (Rocky Hill) 32-05.50.