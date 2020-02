Kate Rudini’s free throw lifts St. Joseph past Bassick

Kate Rudini made a free throw with 3.6 seconds left and the St. Joseph girls’ basketball team defeated Bassick, 52-51, in a meeting between 10-win teams on Saturday.

Rudini finished with 11 points, as coach Chris Lindwall’s Cadets improved to 11-4 and 7-4 in the FCIAC.

Bassick is 10-5.

St. Joe’s Kirsten Rodriguez had 13 rebounds, 8 points and 4 blocks.

Veronica Lubas had 9 points, 5 steals and 6 rebounds.

ST. JOSEPH 52, BASSICK 51

Bassick (10-5)

Ameria Davidson 6 7-9 21 Samayya Woolcock 0 0-0 0 Cashe Rogers 2 5-8 10 Dashanelle Helness 5 0-1 10 Heaven Thomas 4 2-2 10 Aunna McMillian 0 0-0 0 Dezirae Helness 0 0-0 0 Tiana Perez 0 0-0 0

Totals - 17 14-20 51

St. Joseph (11-4, 7-4 FCIAC)

Veronica Lubas 4 0-2 9 Elizabeth Adzima 1 1-2 3 Kate Rudini 4 3-4 11 Kayleigh Carson 1 0-0 3 Erika Stephens 2 1-2 5 McKenna Hedman 1 0-0 3 Isabella Casucc 1 0-0 2 Rahmia Johnston 3 0-2 6 Kirsten Rodriguez 2 4-4 8 Becca Kery 0 0-0 0 Emily Haverl 1 0-0 2

Totals 20 9-16 52

Bassick 9 18 9 15 - 51

St. Joseph 12 16 12 12 - 52

3 Pt Field Goals

Bassick - Ameria Davidson - 2, Cashe Rogers - 1

St Joseph - Kayleigh Carson - 1, Veronica Lubas - 1, McKenna Hedman - 1