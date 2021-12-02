Kaprizov scores twice, Wild roll to 5-2 win against Devils BRIAN HALL, Associated Press Dec. 2, 2021
1 of7 Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates a goal as New Jersey Devils center Michael McLeod (20) skates away during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Minnesota Wild center Rem Pitlick (16) scores a goal against New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (34) deflects a puck shot by New Jersey Devils left wing Tomas Tatar (90) with help from Wild defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 New Jersey Devils left wing Tomas Tatar (90) celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild with teammate Dougie Hamilton (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Graves (33) celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) controls the puck in front of Minnesota Wild defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (29) and goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (34) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood makes a glove-save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and an assist as the Minnesota Wild kept rolling with a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.
Ryan Hartman had a goal and two assists, and Rem Pitlick and Dmitry Kulikov also scored for Minnesota, which has won five games in a row and is the NHL's highest-scoring team since Nov. 2 with 64 goals in 15 games.