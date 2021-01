WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Isaac Kante scored 18 points and Omar Silverio a career-high 17 as Hofstra rallied past UNC Wilmington 82-73 on Saturday, running its win streak to four games.

Jalen Ray also scored 17 points for the Pride (10-6, 6-3 Colonial Athletic Association), while Kvonn Cramer chipped in 16, matching his career high, plus nine rebounds.