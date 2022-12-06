Kansas St. 81, Abilene Christian 64

Pleasant 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 4-7 1-4 11, Cameron 6-10 0-0 14, Daniels 1-8 0-0 3, Madden 2-7 2-2 6, Steele 3-5 0-2 7, Simmons 4-7 0-0 8, Jackson 2-4 2-2 7, Dibba 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 25-55 7-12 64.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run