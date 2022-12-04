Kansas St. 73, Houston 59

Hill 4-8 0-2 8, Jones 3-6 1-2 7, Blair 7-14 1-2 16, Onyeje 3-9 0-0 8, Purvis 0-3 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 2-4 3-3 7, Brown 2-7 0-0 5, Young 3-16 2-4 8, McNeil 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-67 7-13 59
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run