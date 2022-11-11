Kansas St. 63, California 54

Johnson 6-13 3-4 16, N'Guessan 1-2 0-0 2, Tomlin 4-9 2-2 11, Carter 1-3 2-2 4, Nowell 3-11 6-7 13, Sills 1-4 2-2 4, Greene 3-6 1-1 8, Iyiola 1-4 0-0 2, Massoud 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 21-57 16-18 63.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed