Kansas House gives first approval to college athlete bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas House members advanced a bill Monday that would allow college athletes to profit from their name, image, or likeness.

The legislation is backed by both University of Kansas and Kansas State University athletic directors who say passing it will ensure Kansas universities won’t be at a recruiting disadvantage with institutions in states that have similar laws, such as California and Florida. The bill would allow college athletes to make money from endorsement deals and allow them to hire licensed agents and attorneys.