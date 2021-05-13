Kansas City-Detroit Runs

Tigers second. Miguel Cabrera singles to right field. Niko Goodrum called out on strikes. Eric Haase doubles to deep right field. Miguel Cabrera to third. Willi Castro singles to shallow right field. Eric Haase to third. Miguel Cabrera scores. JaCoby Jones singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Willi Castro to third. Eric Haase scores. Fielding error by Jorge Soler. Akil Baddoo out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. JaCoby Jones to third. Willi Castro scores. Robbie Grossman singles to center field. JaCoby Jones scores. Jonathan Schoop strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Tigers 4, Royals 0.

Royals fifth. Michael A. Taylor hit by pitch. Nicky Lopez singles to shallow right field. Michael A. Taylor to third. Whit Merrifield grounds out to shortstop. Nicky Lopez out at second. Michael A. Taylor scores. Carlos Santana grounds out to first base, Jonathan Schoop to Spencer Turnbull.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 4, Royals 1.

Royals ninth. Nicky Lopez walks. Whit Merrifield doubles to deep right field. Nicky Lopez to third. Carlos Santana grounds out to shortstop, Niko Goodrum to Jonathan Schoop. Nicky Lopez scores. Salvador Perez singles to center field. Whit Merrifield scores. Jorge Soler pops out to shortstop to Willi Castro. Andrew Benintendi strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 4, Royals 3.