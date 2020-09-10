Kansas City-Cleveland Runs

Royals sixth. Cam Gallagher singles to center field. Whit Merrifield singles to center field. Cam Gallagher to third. Adalberto Mondesi singles to right field. Whit Merrifield to second. Cam Gallagher scores. Hunter Dozier strikes out swinging. Maikel Franco reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Adalberto Mondesi to second. Whit Merrifield out at third. Alex Gordon reaches on error. Maikel Franco to second. Adalberto Mondesi to third. Fielding error by Cesar Hernandez. Matt Reynolds flies out to shallow center field to Jordan Luplow.

1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Royals 1, Indians 0.

Royals ninth. Maikel Franco grounds out to shortstop, Mike Freeman to Carlos Santana. Alex Gordon singles to shallow left field. Ryan O'Hearn pinch-hitting for Matt Reynolds. Ryan O'Hearn strikes out swinging. Edward Olivares triples to right field. Alex Gordon scores. Nicky Lopez singles to left field. Edward Olivares scores. Cam Gallagher flies out to deep right field to Tyler Naquin.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 3, Indians 0.