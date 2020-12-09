Kansas City Chiefs
Published
Statistics after 12 games
|COMP
|
|AVG
|
|TD
|
|INT
|
|
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mahomes
|463
|316
|68.3
|3815
|8.24
|31
|6.7
|2
|0.4
|75t
|113.8
|Henne
|6
|5
|83.3
|30
|5.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|11
|87.5
|Townsend
|1
|1
|100.0
|13
|13.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|13
|118.8
|Kelce
|2
|1
|50.0
|4
|2.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|4
|56.3
|TEAM
|472
|323
|68.4
|3773
|8.18
|31
|6.6
|2
|0.4
|75t
|113
|OPPONENTS
|408
|257
|63.0
|2709
|6.9
|19
|4.7
|14
|3.4
|72t
|84
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Edwards-Helaire
|151
|692
|4.6
|31
|4
|Mahomes
|47
|241
|5.1
|21
|2
|Bell
|39
|141
|3.6
|16
|1
|Williams
|26
|118
|4.5
|13t
|1
|Hill
|11
|90
|8.2
|30
|1
|Thompson
|13
|52
|4.0
|14
|0
|Hardman
|2
|16
|8.0
|13
|0
|Washington
|3
|5
|1.7
|3
|0
|Watkins
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Sherman
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Henne
|5
|-2
|-0.4
|1t
|1
|TEAM
|300
|1358
|4.5
|31
|10
|OPPONENTS
|334
|1589
|4.8
|65
|10
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kelce
|82
|1114
|13.6
|45
|8
|Hill
|74
|1079
|14.6
|75t
|13
|Robinson
|34
|339
|10.0
|28
|2
|Edwards-Helaire
|30
|234
|7.8
|24
|1
|Hardman
|30
|449
|15.0
|49t
|3
|Watkins
|29
|295
|10.2
|21
|2
|Williams
|13
|87
|6.7
|15
|0
|Bell
|9
|62
|6.9
|18
|0
|Pringle
|9
|108
|12.0
|37
|0
|Keizer
|6
|63
|10.5
|22
|0
|Yelder
|3
|12
|4.0
|5
|0
|Fisher
|1
|2
|2.0
|2t
|1
|Kemp
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Sherman
|1
|5
|5.0
|5t
|1
|Washington
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|323
|3862
|12.0
|75t
|31
|OPPONENTS
|257
|2816
|11.0
|72t
|19
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Mathieu
|5
|65
|13.0
|25t
|1
|Sorensen
|3
|67
|22.3
|50t
|1
|Sneed
|2
|39
|19.5
|39
|0
|Breeland
|2
|29
|14.5
|29
|0
|Fenton
|1
|31
|31.0
|31
|0
|Thornhill
|1
|20
|20.0
|20
|0
|TEAM
|14
|251
|17.9
|50t
|2
|OPPONENTS
|2
|47
|23.5
|47
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Jones
|5.5
|Clark
|4.0
|Charlton
|2.0
|Danna
|1.5
|Gay
|1.0
|Kpassagnon
|1.0
|Niemann
|1.0
|O'Daniel
|1.0
|Okafor
|1.0
|Ward
|1.0
|Wharton
|1.0
|TEAM
|20.0
|OPPONENTS
|16.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|
|
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Townsend
|36
|1651
|45.9
|40.2
|13
|67
|0
|TEAM
|36
|1651
|45.9
|40.2
|13
|67
|0
|OPPONENTS
|37
|1726
|46.6
|44.2
|17
|62
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hardman
|15
|0
|91
|6.1
|16
|0
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|17
|0
|91
|5.4
|16
|0
|OPPONENTS
|10
|0
|85
|8.5
|24
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Pringle
|7
|247
|35.3
|102t
|1
|Watts
|1
|28
|28.0
|28
|0
|Hardman
|7
|148
|21.1
|31
|0
|Robinson
|1
|21
|21.0
|21
|0
|TEAM
|16
|444
|27.8
|102t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|20
|490
|24.5
|93t
|1
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Bell
|1
|0
|0
|Breeland
|0
|0
|1
|Clark
|0
|0
|1
|Henne
|1
|0
|0
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|Keizer
|1
|0
|0
|Kelce
|1
|0
|0
|Mahomes
|2
|1
|0
|Mathieu
|0
|1
|0
|Niemann
|0
|0
|2
|Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|Wharton
|1
|0
|1
|Williams
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|11
|3
|5
|OPPONENTS
|11
|2
|6
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|80
|114
|68
|105
|3
|370
|OPPONENTS
|56
|81
|15
|102
|0
|254
|TOUCHDOWNS
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Butker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|24
|58
|0
|102
|Hill
|14
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|84
|Kelce
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Edwards-Helaire
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Hardman
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Mahomes
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Robinson
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Watkins
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Bell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Fisher
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Henne
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Mathieu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Pringle
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Sherman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Sorensen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|44
|10
|31
|1
|22
|24
|58
|0
|330
|OPPONENTS
|30
|10
|19
|1
|16
|22
|55
|0
|228
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Butker
|2/
|2
|6/
|6
|9/
|9
|2/
|4
|3/
|3
|TEAM
|2/
|2
|6/
|6
|9/
|9
|2/
|4
|3/
|3
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|3/
|3
|8/
|9
|2/
|7