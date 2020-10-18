Kansas City Chiefs
Published
Statistics after 5 games
|
|
|
|COMP
|
|AVG
|
|TD
|
|INT
|
|
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mahomes
|193
|123
|63.7
|1474
|7.64
|13
|6.7
|1
|0.5
|54t
|107.3
|TEAM
|193
|123
|63.7
|1439
|7.64
|13
|6.7
|1
|0.5
|54t
|107
|OPPONENTS
|161
|99
|61.5
|1126
|7.44
|7
|4.3
|6
|3.7
|72t
|83
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Edwards-Helaire
|81
|344
|4.2
|27t
|1
|Mahomes
|24
|129
|5.4
|21
|2
|Hill
|6
|49
|8.2
|22
|1
|Williams
|11
|35
|3.2
|7
|0
|D.Thompson
|6
|32
|5.3
|14
|0
|Hardman
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Watkins
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Sherman
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|132
|597
|4.5
|27t
|4
|OPPONENTS
|157
|788
|5.0
|43
|5
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kelce
|32
|405
|12.7
|45
|3
|Hill
|22
|364
|16.5
|54t
|4
|Watkins
|21
|222
|10.6
|21
|2
|Edwards-Helaire
|17
|169
|9.9
|24
|0
|Hardman
|13
|194
|14.9
|49t
|2
|Robinson
|8
|50
|6.3
|14
|0
|Williams
|6
|35
|5.8
|15
|0
|Fisher
|1
|2
|2.0
|2t
|1
|Pringle
|1
|23
|23.0
|23
|0
|Sherman
|1
|5
|5.0
|5t
|1
|Yelder
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|TEAM
|123
|1474
|12.0
|54t
|13
|OPPONENTS
|99
|1198
|12.1
|72t
|7
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Sneed
|2
|39
|19.5
|39
|0
|Fenton
|1
|31
|31.0
|31
|0
|Breeland
|1
|29
|29.0
|29
|0
|Mathieu
|1
|25
|25.0
|25t
|1
|Thornhill
|1
|20
|20.0
|20
|0
|TEAM
|6
|144
|24.0
|39
|1
|OPPONENTS
|1
|47
|47.0
|47
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Jones
|3.5
|Clark
|3.0
|Charlton
|2.0
|Danna
|1.0
|Gay
|1.0
|Niemann
|1.0
|O'Daniel
|1.0
|Okafor
|0.5
|TEAM
|13.0
|OPPONENTS
|6.0
|
|
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|
|
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Townsend
|18
|902
|50.1
|41.8
|5
|67
|0
|TEAM
|18
|902
|50.1
|41.8
|5
|67
|0
|OPPONENTS
|14
|664
|47.4
|45.8
|8
|61
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hardman
|3
|0
|23
|7.7
|16
|0
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|4
|0
|23
|5.8
|16
|0
|OPPONENTS
|4
|0
|50
|12.5
|19
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Watts
|1
|28
|28.0
|28
|0
|Hardman
|5
|115
|23.0
|31
|0
|TEAM
|6
|143
|23.8
|31
|0
|OPPONENTS
|12
|315
|26.2
|93t
|1
|
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|Niemann
|0
|0
|2
|D.Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|3
|0
|2
|OPPONENTS
|5
|1
|2
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|19
|61
|17
|49
|3
|149
|OPPONENTS
|20
|38
|6
|46
|0
|110
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|
|
|
|
|
|LONG
|
|
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Butker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|9
|58
|0
|37
|Hill
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Kelce
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Mahomes
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Hardman
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Watkins
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Edwards-Helaire
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Fisher
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Mathieu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Sherman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM
|18
|4
|13
|0
|8
|9
|58
|0
|132
|OPPONENTS
|13
|5
|7
|1
|7
|8
|43
|0
|99
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Butker
|1/
|1
|2/
|2
|3/
|3
|0/
|1
|2/
|2
|TEAM
|1/
|1
|2/
|2
|3/
|3
|0/
|1
|2/
|2
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|1/
|1
|4/
|4
|0/
|1