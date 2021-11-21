Skip to main content
Sports

Kansas City 19, Dallas 9

Dallas 3 0 3 3 9
Kansas City 9 7 3 0 19
First Quarter

KC_Kelce 4 run (kick failed), 10:01.

KC_FG Butker 37, 7:55.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 33, 2:50.

Second Quarter

KC_Edwards-Helaire 1 run (Butker kick), 14:08.

Third Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 30, 9:21.

KC_FG Butker 53, 2:36.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 48, 12:52.

___

Dal KC
First downs 16 22
Total Net Yards 276 370
Rushes-yards 16-82 26-126
Passing 194 244
Punt Returns 2-7 1-9
Kickoff Returns 2-39 3-104
Interceptions Ret. 1-34 2-2
Comp-Att-Int 28-43-2 23-37-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-22 3-16
Punts 6-46.667 4-49.25
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 6-45 6-64
Time of Possession 29:31 30:47

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 7-50, Elliott 9-32. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 12-63, Hill 1-33, Williams 5-15, Mahomes 7-11, Kelce 1-4.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 28-43-2-216. Kansas City, Mahomes 23-37-1-260.

More for you

RECEIVING_Dallas, Schultz 6-53, Elliott 6-36, Gallup 5-44, C.Wilson 4-36, Lamb 3-14, Pollard 2-20, Turner 1-11, McKeon 1-2. Kansas City, Hill 9-77, Kelce 5-74, Hardman 2-25, Edwards-Helaire 2-13, Pringle 1-37, Williams 1-11, Bell 1-8, Gray 1-8, Gordon 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 51.