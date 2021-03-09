Kansas AD: Miles shared nothing of misconduct allegations DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer March 9, 2021 Updated: March 9, 2021 6:05 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - Kansas head coach Les Miles is shown before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. LSU's former athletic director recommended in 2013 that Les Miles be fired as Tigers football coach because of his behavior with female student workers. Then-Athletic Director Joe Alleva's recommendation to former LSU President F. King Alexander is detailed in a newly released report into how the university handled sexual misconduct complaints. The report was released Friday, March 5, 2021, by the Husch Blackwell law firm. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - Then-LSU head coach Les Miles talks with referees during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Auburn, Ala., in this Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, file photo. Then-Athletic Director Joe Alleva's recommendation to former LSU President F. King Alexander is detailed in a newly released report into how the university handled sexual misconduct complaints. The exhaustive report released Friday, March 5, 201, by the Husch Blackwell law firm, offers a scathing view of the resources and attention LSU has dedicated to such complaints and has resulted in the suspensions of two senior officials in the athletic department. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Kansas head coach Les Miles watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Orlin Wagner/AP Show More Show Less
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said he pointedly asked his longtime friend, Les Miles, during the hiring process to be next football coach of the Jayhawks whether there was anything in his background that could potentially embarrass the university.
Miles, according to Long, replied, “No.”