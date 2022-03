Trumbull’s Kali Holden and Katherine Marchand placed top five at the New England Interscholastic Boys and Girls Indoor Track and Field Championships in Boston on Saturday.

“Kali Holden finishing second in the 1000-meter run, breaking her previous school record time by five seconds for a time of 2:54.58,” Trumbull coach Nick Banks said. “Sophomore Katie Marchand finished fourth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:03.01.”