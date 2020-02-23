Kali Holden leads Trumbull at State Open track meet

Trumbull’s Kali Holden took fourth (5:11.94) in the 1600-meter run at the State Open Girls Indoor Track Championships held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Saturday.

Emily Alexandru was sixth in the 600-meter run (1:38.10).

Alessandra Zaffina was in sixth at the 3200-meter race 11:12.37.

The 4x800 relay team of Evelyn Marchand, Alexandru, Holden and Zaffina placed sixth (9:40.39).

Glastonbury was first and Weston second. Fairfield Ludlowe, Greenwich and Canton tied for third.