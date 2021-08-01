Justin Turner hits go-ahead HR, Dodgers top Diamondbacks 8-3 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Aug 1, 2021 Updated: Aug 1, 2021 12:10 a.m.
1 of6 Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, left, celebrates with Max Muncy after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Scherzer talks to manager Dave Roberts (30) in the dugout before the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Arizona Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun celebrates with Asdrubal Cabrera (14) after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor hits an RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor (3) steals home plate on a double steal in front of Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers were the talk of baseball this weekend after adding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and All-Star Trea Turner in a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline.
Turns out some of the guys already on the roster are pretty good, too.