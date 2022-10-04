Judge hits 62nd HR, Cole Ks record as Yankees split in Texas STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer Oct. 4, 2022 Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 10:58 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split.
Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of the second game to put the Rangers ahead to stay, after their 5-4 loss in the opener had extended their losing streak to seven games. The AL East champion Yankees have won 99 games, the Rangers 67.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS