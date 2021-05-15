Judge homers again as Yankees rout Orioles 8-2 TODD KARPOVICH, Associated Press May 15, 2021 Updated: May 15, 2021 10:31 p.m.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the third time in two games, Domingo Germán had another stellar outing at Camden Yards and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Saturday night.
After hitting two home runs Friday, Judge provided New York a 5-0 lead with a two-run shot in the second. Six of Judge’s 11 homers this season have come against Baltimore.