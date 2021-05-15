Judge homers again as Yankees rout Orioles 8-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the third time in two games, Domingo Germán had another stellar outing at Camden Yards and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Saturday night.

After hitting two home runs Friday, Judge provided New York a 5-0 lead with a two-run shot in the second. Six of Judge’s 11 homers this season have come against Baltimore.

Germán (3-2) allowed one run and four hits with six strikeouts and two walks over six innings. He has won all four of his career starts in Baltimore.

Tyler Wade had three hits while batting ninth for New York, which improved to 4-1 on its 10-game road trip and has won 11 of its last 14 games overall.

The Yankees took a 3-0 lead in the first on a passed ball by catcher Chance Sisco and a two-run single by Gary Sánchez off Jorge López (1-4).

Judge increased the margin with the two-run homer in the second. He has hit 23 home runs in 59 career games against Baltimore.

The Orioles, who have lost four straight, loaded the bases with one out in the third but Austin Hays grounded into a double play that was upheld after a one-minute and 20-second review.

Orioles reliever Tyler Wells balked in the Yankees’ sixth run before throwing his first pitch in the sixth. Luke Voit followed with a two-run single that provided an 8-0 lead.

Baltimore scored its first run a fielder's choice by Trey Mancini in the bottom half.

Orioles left fielder Ryan McKenna robbed Sánchez of a three-run homer in the ninth with a leaping grab. Ramón Urías added an RBI single for Baltimore.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: DH Giancarlo Stanton (left quad tightness) was held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. “This is something that is going to be a day-to-day situation,” manager Aaron Boone said. ... SS Gleyber Torres won’t be able to come off the COVID-19 list earlier than the mandated 10 days. “He’s positive and quarantining and in Tampa still,” Boone said. ... LHP Zack Britton, who underwent elbow surgery in March, threw a simulated game Saturday. “He was really encouraged,” Boone said. Britton is on track to begin his minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Wednesday.

Orioles: RHP Dylan Tate (left hamstring) is feeling better after being placed on the 10-day IL on May 9 and is throwing off the mound, manager Brandon Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 3.96 ERA) will make his third start against the Orioles this season, allowing two runs over 11 innings (1.64 ERA).

Orioles: Johns Means was scheduled to start, but was pushed back to Wednesday against the Rays to give him seven days of rest. Baltimore did not name a replacement prior to the game. “It’ll be a starter or a bullpen game,” Hyde said. “We’re not sure which one we’re going to go with yet.”

