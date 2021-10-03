Judge delivers in 9th, Yanks clinch playoff spot in final AB JAKE SEINER, AP Baseball Writer Oct. 3, 2021 Updated: Oct. 3, 2021 6:30 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge drove home the winning run with a one-out single in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees clinched a playoff berth in their final at-bat of the regular season by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 Sunday.
Yankees shortstop Gio Urshela made a Jeter-esque catch, charging recklessly into the visiting dugout, and New York finished the year 92-70, punching a fifth consecutive postseason ticket after nearly falling into a labyrnth of tiebreaker scenarios.