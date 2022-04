Lynne Sladky/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge began what could be his last season with the New York Yankees after failing to agree to a long-term contract before the slugger's opening-day deadline to reach a deal.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team offered an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, the difference to have been determined in arbitration for this year's salary.