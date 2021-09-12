Judge HRs twice, rallies Yanks past Mets on 9/11 anniversary JAKE SEINER, AP Baseball Writer Sep. 11, 2021 Updated: Sep. 12, 2021 12:03 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge tied it with his second homer of the game in the eighth inning, Mets infielder Javier Báez gave away the lead with an error a few at-bats later and the New York Yankees beat their crosstown rival 8-7 at Citi Field on Saturday night following a stirring ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
The Yankees snapped a seven-game skid and ended a run of 11 losses in 13 games since a 13-game winning streak pushed them to the AL wild-card lead. They dropped into a tie with Toronto for the second wild card after the Blue Jays swept a doubleheader Saturday against Baltimore.