Joyner leads Merrimack over St. Francis (Pa) 72-55

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Idris Joyner had a season-high 28 points as Merrimack beat St. Francis (Pa.) 72-55 on Monday.

Joyner sank a free-throw line jumper before the halftime buzzer to give him 18 of Merrimack's 34 points. He finished making 11 of 12 shots.

Jaleel Lord had 13 points and seven rebounds for Merrimack (12-8, 6-1 Northeast Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Mikey Watkins added 10 points, and Juvaris Hayes had nine assists and six steals.

Randall Gaskins Jr. had 12 points for the Red Flash (12-6, 5-2), whose five-game winning streak was snapped. Keith Braxton added 12 points and Myles Thompson had 11. St. Francis scored a season-low 21 second-half points.

Merrimack faces Fairleigh Dickinson at home on Thursday. St. Francis (Pa.) takes on Long Island-Brooklyn on the road on Thursday.

___

___

