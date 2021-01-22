Jordan Morris loaned to Swansea City for remainder of season

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. national team forward Jordan Morris was loaned Friday from Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders to the Welsh club Swansea of the second-tier English Championship for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Morris left the U.S. camp earlier this week in Florida as the final stage of his move to Swansea. Morris joins a Swans side that is second, seven points behind Norwich, which recalled American forward Sebastian Soto om Thursday from the Dutch club Telstar. The top two clubs at the end of the season receive automatic promotion to the Premier League.