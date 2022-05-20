Jones scores 19, Sun beat Fever 94-85 for third straight win May 20, 2022 Updated: May 20, 2022 10:10 p.m.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 19 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 94-85 on Friday night for their third straight victory.
DeWanna Bonner had 18 points and Alyssa Thomas added 17 for Connecticut (3-1), which put six players in double figures. DiJonai Carrington and Brionna Jones scored 11 apiece, while Natisha Heideman finished with 10.