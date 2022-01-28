Jones leads No. 2 Stanford women past Arizona St. 78-50 RICK EYMER, Associated Press Jan. 28, 2022 Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 11:41 p.m.
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season, and No. 2 Stanford beat Arizona State 78-50 Friday night.
Fran Belibi added 12 points and Cameron Brink had 11 for the Cardinal (15-2, 6-0 Pac-12), who won their seventh straight since losing at No. 1 South Carolina. Freshman Kiki Iiriafen scored 12 points in 10 minutes during the second half for Stanford.