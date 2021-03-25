Jones helps Sharks sweep series vs Kings with 4-2 win JOSH DUBOW, AP Sports Writer March 25, 2021 Updated: March 25, 2021 1:24 a.m.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Martin Jones made 42 saves to stymie Los Angeles for a second straight game, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Kings 4-2 on Wednesday night.
Jones followed up a 41-save performance in a 2-1 win Monday with another sharp effort for his first back-to-back games with at least 40 saves in six seasons with the Sharks. After getting pulled five times in his first 15 starts this year, Jones has allowed just five goals on 147 shots in his past four.