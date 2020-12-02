Jones, Wilson help No. 12 Texas A&M women beat Lamar 80-63

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — N'dea Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Aaliyah Wilson added 14 points and 10 boards, and No. 12 Texas A&M beat Lamar 80-63 on Wednesday.

Jones has reached double figures in both scoring and rebounding in every game this season. Jordan Nixon added eight points, a career-high 10 assists and three steals for Texas A&M (3-0).

The Aggies, who never trailed, scored the final seven first-half points and opened the third quarter with a 12-3 spurt to make it 50-34. Lamar (0-4) trailed by double figures the rest of the way. Wilson scored eight of Texas A&M's 28 points in the third quarter as the Aggies shot 13 of 22 (59%) from the field and scored eight second-chance points off six offensive rebounds.

Angel Hastings scored 18 points and Jayden Pimentel 10 for the Cardinals.

Texas A&M, which beat Lamar 77-61 in the season opener on Nov. 25, had 23 assists on 29 made field goal and shot 50% overall.

Lamar coach Aqua Franklin was a four-year (2004-08) letter winner at A&M. She was inducted into the Texas A&M Hall of Fame in 2018, and is one of the greatest players in program history.

