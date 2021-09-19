Jones, Patriots breeze past Jets as Wilson throws 4 INTs DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Pro Football Writer Sep. 19, 2021 Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 4:20 p.m.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mac Jones was smart and efficient, Damien Harris and James White had touchdown runs and the New England Patriots took advantage of a nightmarish outing by Zach Wilson in a 25-6 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.
With the spotlight on the Mac vs. Zach matchup of rookie first-round quarterbacks, it was Jones who shined as Wilson was intercepted four times — twice by J.C. Jackson.
DENNIS WASZAK Jr.