Jokic scores 31 points; Nuggets beat Timberwolves 114-103 BRIAN HALL, Associated Press May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 11:02 p.m.
1 of7 Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reaches for a rebound as Denver Nuggets' JaVale McGee, left, and Aaron Gordon watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP
2 of7 Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP
3 of7 Denver Nuggets' JaVale McGee (34) breaks up a layup attempt by Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP
4 of7 Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon (50) shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends and Anthony Edwards (1) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP
5 of7 Denver Nuggets' JaVale McGee (34) knocks away a layup by Minnesota Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP
6 of7 Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reaches for a rebound as Denver Nuggets' JaVale McGee, back, and Aaron Gordon watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP
7 of7 Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) and Minnesota Timberwolves' Naz Reid collide during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 16 of his 31 points in the first quarter as the Denver Nuggets took control and the playoff-bound Nuggets held off a second-half rally in a 114-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
JaVale McGee had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Vlatko Cancar scored a career-high 14 points off the bench for Denver. The Nuggets rested Michael Porter Jr. after clinching home-court advantage in the first round with their 117-112 victory at Charlotte in their previous game.