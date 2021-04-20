Jokic's 47 leads Nuggets over Grizzlies 139-137 in 2 OTs MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press April 20, 2021 Updated: April 20, 2021 1:45 a.m.
1 of7 Retired Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning looks on as the Memphis Grizzlies face the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., right, blocks a shot by Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, drives to the rim past Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton, right, picks up the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. pursues in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Memphis Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow, front, drives to the basket past Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, steals the ball from Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, loses the ball to Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 47 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the second overtime, and the Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 139-137 on Monday night.
Jokic added 15 rebounds and eight assists, Will Barton scored 28 and Michael Porter Jr. 21 for the shorthanded Nuggets. Denver played without its top two point guards -- Jamal Murray, who has a torn ACL in his left knee and Monte Morris.