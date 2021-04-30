Jokic, Porter lead Nuggets past Raptors 121-111 MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press April 30, 2021 Updated: April 30, 2021 1:07 a.m.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, pulls in a rebound as Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Denver.
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, center, gets tied up by Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch, left, as forward OG Anunoby trails the play in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Denver.
Toronto Raptors guard DeAndre' Bembry hangs from the rim after dunking, as Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap stands nearby during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Denver.
Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo, left, drives to the rim past Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Denver.
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., right, looks to pass the ball as Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch, front left, and forward Pascal Siakam defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Denver.
Denver Nuggets guard Shaquille Harrison, right, drives the lane as Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Denver.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 19 points and 11 rebounds in just three quarters to lead the Denver Nuggets past the Toronto Raptors 121-111 on Thursday night.
Michael Porter Jr. scored 23 points for the Nuggets, who had seven players score in double figures and used a 31-8 run over the third and fourth quarters to win their fourth straight. They are a half-game behind the Los Angeles Clippers for third in the Western Conference.