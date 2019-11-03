John Verdeschi tops the board in Friday bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday League bowled on Oct. 25.

Team 11 (John Annick, Walter Hart, Drew Kennedy, Angelo Cordone) increased its lead to three points over Team 16 (John Cowan, Mark Ryan, Tom Frazer, Art Pranger).

John Verdeschi had a good day and rolled a Ssngle game scratch of 237, the High Individual Game with Handicap of 273 and the three-game scratch series season high of 679.

Ray Boratko rolled the single game with Handicap of 273.

John Verdeschi is the Individual high average leader at 207.13, Rich Schwam is at 201.53 and Manny Cabral is at 198.53.