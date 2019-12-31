John, Kozak lead Weber St. past Idaho 69-68

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Cody John scored 18 points, Michal Kozak added 12 and grabbed 10 rebounds and Weber State held off a late Idaho run to win 69-68 on Monday night.

KJ Cunningham's layup with 1:24 to play put the Wildcats up 69-64, but Idaho's Chance Garvin hit a jumper and Marquell Fraser added two free throws to close to the final score. The Vandals missed two shots in the final 16 seconds.

Tim Fuller scored 14 points and Israel Barnes added 10 for Weber State (5-8, 1-1 Big Sky Conference), which was outrebounded 44-28 but scored 20 points on Idaho's 15 turnovers. Cunningham scored seven points with six boards and five assists.

Trevon Allen scored 23 points and Fraser added 19 for Idaho (4-9, 02), which has lost three straight. Jack Wilson scored 12 points.

Weber State plays Northern Arizona on the road on Saturday. Idaho matches up against Portland State at home on Thursday.

