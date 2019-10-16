John DiBella records ace at ABCD golf tourney

John DiBella recorded a hole-in-one on the 6th hole at the Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club ABCD Tournament held at the Tashua Knolls Golf Course on Oct. 2.

Nineteen teams competed.

In first place with a score of 106 were Bob Walton, John Thelen, Bud Hersch and Bob Keese.

In second place with a score of 107 were Mark Ryan, Jimbo Misencik, Angelo Cordone and Dave Martini.

In third place with 108 were Ray Baldwin, Walter Hart, John Coniglio and Chuck Milot.

In fourth place with a score of 108 were Jack Timchak, Carm Ragosa, John Ghent and Joe Puma.

In fifth place with a score of 108 were John DiBella, Joe Banas, Bob Kilton and Carl Barton.

In sixth place with a score of 109 were Bill Walsh, Bill Smith, Art Pranger and Pete Fatsy.