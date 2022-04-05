Johansen's 1st hat trick puts Predators over Wild 6-2 JIM DIAMOND, Associated Press April 5, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Johansen's first career hat trick led the Nashville Predators to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.
Roman Josi and Philip Tomasino had a goal and two assists, Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made 47 saves for Nashville, winners of three of four as they try to keep pace in the tight Western Conference playoff race. Filip Forsberg had three assists and Mattias Ekholm added two.