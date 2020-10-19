Jimmy Garoppolo throws 3 TD passes, 49ers beat Rams 24-16

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes between Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) and nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. less San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes between Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) and nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) during the first half of an NFL football game in ... more Photo: Tony Avelar, AP Photo: Tony Avelar, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Jimmy Garoppolo throws 3 TD passes, 49ers beat Rams 24-16 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw three TD passes in the first half and Jason Verrett’s first interception in more than four years helped preserve the lead, giving the San Francisco 49ers a 24-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

Garoppolo bounced back after a rough performance last week in a loss to Miami when he got pulled at halftime after struggling on a bum ankle to help the defending NFC champion 49ers (3-3) snap a two-game skid.

He staked the Niners to a 21-6 halftime lead over the Rams (4-2) by relying mostly on short passes and connecting on TDs with Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.

San Francisco’s defense stepped up with some key stops in the second half. Los Angeles got in the red zone on its first possession of the third quarter, but settled for a field goal after Andrew Whitworth committed a false start on third-and-1.

The Rams were in position to cut even more into the deficit before Dre Greenlaw stopped Darrell Henderson for a 1-yard loss on second-and-goal from the 1, Cooper Kupp dropped a pass in the end zone on third down and Verrett came up with the interception on fourth down.

Verrett has ended up on injured reserve in five of his six seasons in the NFL and played only 66 defensive snaps the past three years. But he has gotten back to his 2015 Pro Bowl level this season for the 49ers, helping fill the void created by an injury to Richard Sherman.

Verrett's interception was part of a rough day overall for Goff, who also missed an open Kupp on a deep ball earlier in the second half. Goff went 19 for 38 for 198 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Garoppolo was unable to keep up his fast start to the game but still finished 23 for 33 for 268 yards.

OUT OF AIR

The 49ers didn’t exactly air it out on the opening drive with all four of Garoppolo’s passes being thrown behind the line of scrimmage. Two were glorified handoffs that counted as passes because the receiver was running in front of Garoppolo and Samuel took one 35 yards and then scored a 6-yard TD on the other. Garoppolo had minus-20 air yards on the drive with 89 yards coming after the catch.

GO FOR IT

One week after getting stopped on an early fourth-and-1 gamble, the Niners converted in a big way. Garoppolo found Kittle on a one-on-one matchup with Darious Williams on a fourth-and-2 play that turned into a 44-yard TD.

BLOCKED

Rams kicker Samuel Sloman’s extra point attempt after Goff’s 10-yard TD pass to Robert Woods in the second quarter was blocked by Dion Jordan. That is the third missed PAT this season for Sloman, tied with Kansas City’s Harrison Butker for the most in the NFL. The last Rams kicker to miss three extra points in a season was Mike Lansford in 1988.

FRED DEAN TRIBUTE

The 49ers wore a decal on their helmets to honor Hall of Fame pass rusher Fred Dean. He died this week after contracting the coronavirus.

INJURY REPORT

Rams:

49ers: RB Raheem Mostert left in the second half with an ankle injury. ... S Jaquiski Tartt left with a groin injury.

UP NEXT

Rams: Host Chicago on Monday, Oct. 26.

49ers: Visit New England on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL