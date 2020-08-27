https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Jim-Menge-wins-4-Club-title-at-Tashua-again-15511896.php
Jim Menge wins 4-Club title at Tashua again
The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club held its 4-Club Golf Tournament on Aug. 19 at Tashua Knolls Golf Course.
Jim Menge posted a net 66 to win Low Gross (White Tees) for the 3rd consecutive year.
Jack Miller finished in second with a 72. Third place went to Marc Zaken with a 72.
Gary Montabana took fourth with a 73. Bill Cole had a 75 for fifth place.
Bill Walsh had an 76 for sixth place and Jon Berg had a 76 for seventh place.
The Low Net (Green Tees) winners saw Carm Ragosa in first place with a net 70.
In second place was Mike McGraw with a 74.
Third place went to Bill Smith with a 76.
Finishing fourth with 76 was Bud Hersch.
In fifth place was Chet Gregorcewicz with a 77 and in sixth place was Bob Vagnini with a 77.
