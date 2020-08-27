Jim Menge wins 4-Club title at Tashua again

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club held its 4-Club Golf Tournament on Aug. 19 at Tashua Knolls Golf Course.

Jim Menge posted a net 66 to win Low Gross (White Tees) for the 3rd consecutive year.

Jack Miller finished in second with a 72. Third place went to Marc Zaken with a 72.

Gary Montabana took fourth with a 73. Bill Cole had a 75 for fifth place.

Bill Walsh had an 76 for sixth place and Jon Berg had a 76 for seventh place.

The Low Net (Green Tees) winners saw Carm Ragosa in first place with a net 70.

In second place was Mike McGraw with a 74.

Third place went to Bill Smith with a 76.

Finishing fourth with 76 was Bud Hersch.

In fifth place was Chet Gregorcewicz with a 77 and in sixth place was Bob Vagnini with a 77.