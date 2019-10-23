Jets taking 'really deep dive' on ailing Mosley

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) gets away from New York Jets' C.J. Mosley (57) and Leonard Williams (92) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are concerned linebacker C.J. Mosley could be dealing with more than just a groin injury.

Coach Adam Gase says Wednesday that team doctors are doing a "really deep dive" on what's ailing the playmaking middle linebacker. Mosley played Monday night for the first time since straining his groin in the season opener, but clearly wasn't 100%.

He lacked his typical burst and had just three assisted tackles. He said after the loss to New England he was still feeling the injury a bit.

Gase wouldn't speculate what else might be ailing Mosley, who signed with the Jets as a free agent in the offseason.

Quarterback Sam Darnold was expected to sit out team drills after having a toenail removed. Gase says he should be fine to play Sunday at Jacksonville.

