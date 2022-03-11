Jayson Tatum scores 31 points, Celtics beat Pistons 114-103 JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer March 11, 2022 Updated: March 11, 2022 10:46 p.m.
1 of6 Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Detroit Pistons' Jamorko Pickett (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) looks to shoot against Detroit Pistons' Cory Joseph (18) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Boston Celtics' Robert Williams III dunks during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) drives between Detroit Pistons' Cory Joseph (18) and Marvin Bagley III (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey (41) shoots against Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Boston Celtics' Al Horford (42) celebrates next to Detroit Pistons' Kelly Olynyk (13) after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and eight rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 22 points and eight rebounds and the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Friday night for their fifth victory in a row.
Marcus Smart added 20 points, and Robert Williams III had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics. They have won 18 of 21 since a Jan. 21 loss dropped them a game below .500.