Jaylen Warren, No. 10 Oklahoma State roll past TCU, 63-17 CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer Nov. 13, 2021
Oklahoma State wide receiver Blaine Green (28) rushes to help quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) as TCU defensive end as Dylan Horton (98) reaches for Sanders during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
Former Oklahoma State running back Barry Sanders watches as his name is unveiled to the Oklahoma State crowd during the Ring of Honor ceremony at halftime of an NCAA college football game between Oklahoma State and TCU on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren (7) celebrates following his touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against TCU on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
TCU safety Nook Bradford (28) tackles Oklahoma State wide receiver Blaine Green (28) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
Former Oklahoma State running back Barry Sanders' name is seen after it was unveiled during the Ring of Honor ceremony at halftime of the team's NCAA college football game against TCU on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
STILLWATER, Okla, (AP) — Jaylen Warren ran for three touchdowns to help No. 10 Oklahoma State roll past TCU 63-17 on Saturday night.
The Cowboys (9-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 10 CFP) won their third straight. Oklahoma State moved into a tie for first place in the conference with Oklahoma with two games remaining, including a showdown with the Sooners on Nov. 27.