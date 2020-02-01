Jaworski's career-high 32 leads Lafayette past American

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Jaworski scored a career-high 32 points, draining four 3-pointers, and Lafayette held off American 82-70 on Saturday.

Jaworski, who was 11-for-17 from the field, drilled a straightaway trey from six feet beyond the 3-point stripe to spark a 7-0 run that broke open a two-point game in the last three minutes.

E.J. Stephens added 18 points and Myles Cherry 10 as Lafayette (14-7, 6-4 Patriot League) won its third straight.

Stacy Beckton matched his career-high with 18 points and Saéed Nelson also scored 18 for American (10-11, 6-4). Beckton's total moved him to No. 4 on American's career scoring list, and Nelson's five rebounds pushed him past 500 for his career.

Lafayette faces Bucknell on the road on Monday. American takes on Navy on the road on Wednesday.

