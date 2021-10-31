Javier 3rd to allow consecutive tying, go-ahead HR in Series

ATLANTA (AP) — Cristian Javier spun after Dansby Swanson drove a 95 mph fastball with an 0-2 count to right field and watched the opposite-field drive sail over Michael Brantley and an inch or two over the top of the 16-foot brick wall, landing 359 feet away.
Pitching coach Brent Strom went to the mound and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler walked to the plate. Javier fell behind 2-1, and Soler drove a belt-high slider to left. Javier turned the other way and watched Yordan Alvarez crash into the 6-foot chain link fence armpit first as the ball whizzed just over for a go-ahead home run.