Jason Line tops NHRA Pro Stock qualifying at Brainerd

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota driver Jason Line raced to his second Pro Stock No. 1 qualifier of the season and 55th overall Saturday at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

Line's Friday run of 6.606 seconds at 207.27 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro help up through the final two rounds Saturday.

"My car is really good. It's certainly the best car I've had in years," Line said. "We made four really good runs and that's not always easy to do. It's been very predictable and it's doing what we ask it to, so that's a good feeling."

Brittany Force led Top Fuel qualifying, and Matt Hagan was the fastest in Funny Car. Force had a 3.722 at 328.14 in the final round Saturday. Hagan ran a 3.890 at 328.46 on Friday in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.