Jason James’ basket lifts St. Joseph past Greenwich

St. Joseph’s Jason James scored in the paint with 1.8 seconds remaining and Greenwich didn't get a shot off when the Cadets defeated the Cardinals, 52-51, in FCIAC boys’ basketball action on Friday night.

Coach Kevin Wielk’s team is now 5-2, 4-1 in the FCIAC. Greenwich is 2-6, 1-4 FCIAC.

Paul Fabbri led St. Joe’s in scoring with 22 points.

James finished with 10 points.

Tommy Shannon had 8 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals.

Jared Grindrod had 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Anthony Rainey made two 3-pointers.

ST. JOSEPH 52, GREENWICH 51

St. Joseph

Jared Grindrod 0 2-2 2, Tommy Shannon 3 1-2 8, Paul Fabbri 6 10-13 22, Jason James 4 2-2 10, Brian Robertson 0 0-0 0, Patrick Dineen 0 2-2 2, Anthony Rainey 2 0-0 6, Hayden Gorley 1 0-0 2, Brandon Hutchinson 0 0-0 0, Carson Arkay-Leliever 0 0-0 0

Totals: 16 17-21 52

Greenwich

Max Steinman 2 5-6 9, Daniel Lustosa 4 2-2 11, AJ Barber 0 0-0 0, Mason Muir 5 3-4 13, Jayden Solomon 2 0-0 4, Matthew Pilc 1 1-2 3, Chason Barber 1 0-0 2, Manny Cuellar 2 3-3 9

Totals: 17 14-17 51

St. Joseph - 9 15 12 16 - 52

Greenwich - 16 16 11 8 - 51

3-Pointers: SJ-Rainey 2, Shannon; G-Cuellar 2, Lustosa