Jarvis, Raanta help Carolina top Bruins for 3-2 series lead AARON BEARD, AP Sports Writer May 10, 2022 Updated: May 10, 2022 10:49 p.m.
1 of8 Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis, center, celebrates his goal with teammate Vincent Trocheck (16) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) controls the puck in front of Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Carolina Hurricanes' Max Domi (13) is tripped up by Boston Bruins' Erik Haula (56) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) snares the shot of Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin, center, celebrates his goal with teammate Seth Jarvis (24) as Boston Bruins' Craig Smith (12) skates past during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) moves the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Carolina Hurricanes' Tony DeAngelo (77) celebrates his goal in front teammates Vincent Trocheck (16) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 The crowd at the PNC gets ready for the start of the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Rookie Seth Jarvis scored twice and Antti Raanta finished with 34 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 on Tuesday night for a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.
Defensemen Jaccob Slavin and Tony DeAngelo scored first-period goals for the Hurricanes, and Vincent Trocheck added an empty-netter.