FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Franco Jara found the back of the net for Dallas in a 2-0 win over Nashville on Saturday.

Jara put Dallas (1-1-1) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 85th minute on a penalty kick. Dallas also got one goal from Alan Velasco. Dallas outshot Nashville (1-1-1) 12-3, with five shots on goal to zero for Nashville.