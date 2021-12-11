Jaquez scores 24 in No. 4 UCLA's 67-56 win over Marquette STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Dec. 11, 2021 Updated: Dec. 11, 2021 11:59 p.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 24 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 4 UCLA defeat Marquette 67-56 on Saturday night in a game that was pushed back several hours due to the Bruins’ flight problems.
UCLA (8-1) showed no apparent signs of rust in its first game since its 73-61 victory over Colorado on Dec. 1. UCLA was supposed to play at Washington on Dec. 5, but the Huskies had to forfeit that game due to COVID-19 issues within their program.