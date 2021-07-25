Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold JOHN LEICESTER, Associated Press July 25, 2021 Updated: July 25, 2021 1:58 a.m.
1 of13 Yuto Horigome of Japan reacts after skating during the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 Nyjah Huston of the United States reacts after his skate during the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 Nyjah Huston of the United States competes during the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 Nyjah Huston, of the United States, competes in men's street skateboarding during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
5 of13 Aurelien Giraud, of France, competes in men's street skateboarding during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
6 of13 Kelvin Hoefler of Brazil tumbles during the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 Nyjah Huston of the United States competes during the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 Nyjah Huston of the United States tumbles during the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 Jagger Eaton of the United States tumbles during the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
10 of13 Nyjah Huston of the United States falls during competition in the men's street skateboarding at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Ben Curtis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of13 Angelo Caro Narvaez of Peru kicks his board after his final attempt during the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 Angelo Caro Narvaez of Peru reacts after finishing fifth in the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Ben Curtis/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13 Angelo Caro Narvaez of Peru reacts after his final attempt during the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — Yuto Horigome of Japan won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon.
The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who used to sleep with his board when he first fell in love with skating as a young boy.