James Harden has triple-double in Houston return, Nets roll KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 10:16 p.m.
1 of7 Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) is defended by Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo (7) and Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Houston. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) Mark Mulligan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) warms up before the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Houston. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) Mark Mulligan/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan (6) celebrates a dunk against the Houston Rockets in an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Houston. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) Mark Mulligan/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) looks up from the Nets huddle before the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Houston. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) Mark Mulligan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots around Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Houston. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) Mark Mulligan/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Houston Rockets center Justin Patton (26) shoots a three point shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Houston. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) Mark Mulligan/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) celebrates a three point shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Houston. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) Mark Mulligan/AP Show More Show Less
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had a triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists in the first meeting with his former Houston teammates and the Brooklyn Nets won 132-114 on Wednesday night to hand the Rockets their 13th straight loss.
The Nets set a franchise record with their seventh straight road victory and have won 10 of their last 11 overall.